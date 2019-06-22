Angels' Mike Trout: Unconcerned about knee

Trout fouled a ball off his right kneecap in Friday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals but remained in the game and said afterward that he expects to start Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout reached base in three of his four plate appearances and notched his third multi-hit performance in a row after singling his first two times up. The superstar noted that his knee actually improved as the game went on, so there doesn't seem to be much concern about his status for Saturday.