Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros that Trout (back) is unlikely to return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout is still dealing with upper-back spasms, which resulted in his early removal from Tuesday's 6-5 loss. Los Angeles rolled out a starting outfield of Brandon Marsh, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward on Wednesday and will likely stick with that setup again Thursday while Trout gets another day off to recover.