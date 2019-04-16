Angels' Mike Trout: Walks three times in return

Trout (groin) went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs Monday in the Angels' 12-7 loss to the Rangers.

After missing nearly a week with the groin injury, Trout was eased back into action as the Angels' designated hitter and made a huge impact on offense without even recording a hit. The Angels could limit Trout's usage in the outfield and encourage him to act conservatively on the basepaths until the groin issue is further in the rear-view mirror, but it shouldn't prove overly detrimental to his fantasy outlook.