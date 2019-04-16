Angels' Mike Trout: Walks three times in return
Trout (groin) went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs Monday in the Angels' 12-7 loss to the Rangers.
After missing nearly a week with the groin injury, Trout was eased back into action as the Angels' designated hitter and made a huge impact on offense without even recording a hit. The Angels could limit Trout's usage in the outfield and encourage him to act conservatively on the basepaths until the groin issue is further in the rear-view mirror, but it shouldn't prove overly detrimental to his fantasy outlook.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal