Angels' Mike Trout: Will DH on Wednesday

Trout will bat second as the Angels' designated hitter during Wednesday's game against Boston.

Trout will continue to serve as the DH while dealing with a minor finger injury that has prohibited him from taking the field. Prior to Tuesday's contest, Trout said his return defensively was "day-to-day" so expect to see him back in the outfield soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories