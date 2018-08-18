Angels' Mike Trout: Won't return until next homestand

Trout (wrist) is not expected to return to the Angels until the club's next homestand, which begins Aug. 24, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Trout appeared to be almost ready to return from a wrist injury Thursday, but his return has been delayed by the death of his brother-in-law. He'll be given a little more time away from the team but could be back Friday against the Astros.