Angels' Mike Trout: Wrist improving, hopeful for weekend
Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout reported improvement in his ailing wrist, though he did not swing a bat Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Trout is set to head to the Angels' facilities during the team's off day Thursday to do some throwing and possibly hit. He's then scheduled to take batting practice on Friday, after which the team will determine if he's ready to rejoin the starting lineup. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 1 due to soreness in his wrist.
