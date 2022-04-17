Trout is considered day-to-day after X-rays conducted on his left hand Sunday returned negative, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Much to the relief of fantasy managers, Trout doesn't appear to have fractured any bones in his hand after he departed from Sunday's game against the Rangers in the fifth inning, when he was struck by an 81 mile-per-hour slider. While a long-term absence looks to be off the table for Trout, he could still be dealing with enough soreness and swelling in the hand that may make it difficult to swing the bat or comfortably wear a glove. The Angels will likely re-evaluate him early Monday before deciding on his status for their series opener in Houston later that day.