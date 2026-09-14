Ballesteros went 1-for-2 with a home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a loss to Washington on Sunday.

Ballesteros kicked off the scoring with a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Angels a two-run lead, but the Nationals mounted a late rally to come away with the victory. Ballesteros failed to go deep through his first 25 games after joining the Angels, but he's picked up his power since. Across his past nine contests, the catcher has collected three homers along with seven RBI and a .346/.387/.731 slash line.