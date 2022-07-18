Harrison cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, Harrison went unclaimed on waivers and will now report to Salt Lake. The outfielder has produced a .213 average with six home runs, 24 RBI, 29 runs and 20 stolen bases over 174 at-bats in 50 games with Triple-A this season. Harrison will remain a candidate for a call up as the season goes on, but based on his .182 average in the majors this season, he carries little fantasy appeal.