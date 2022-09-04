Walters was acquired by the Angels from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations Sunday. Los Angeles selected his contract and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Walters was drafted 90th overall by Milwaukee in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft, and he posted a 484 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB over 44.2 innings at the Double-A level before a recent promotion to Triple-A. Given he was added to the Halos' 40-man roster, it's possible he makes his MLB debut during the final month of the campaign.