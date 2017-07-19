Franklin will get the day off for Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Franklin receives a breather after starting six of the past seven games, going 1-for-13 at the plate during that span. In his place, Cliff Pennington will man the keystone while batting eighth in the order.

