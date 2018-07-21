Tropeano (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday ahead of his start against the Astros, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tropeano has a tough matchup after missing a month with right shoulder inflammation, as he not only will be facing the Astros' potent lineup, but he'll also have Justin Verlander as the opposing starting pitcher. Tropeano had a 4.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44:20 K:BB in 10 starts for the Angels prior to landing on the disabled list in mid-June.