Tropeano (elbow) said he's hopeful to resume pitching in games during the Angels' fall instructional league, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery last August, Tropeano was cleared to resume mound work last month, but the Angels have seemingly dismissed the possibility of the right-hander pitching in the majors or for a minor-league affiliate during the 2017 campaign. Waiting to pitch until instructional league will afford Tropeano more time to regain some velocity and the luxury of facing hitters in a more controlled game setting, while also allowing the Angels to get a better sense of how he's recovered from the major arm surgery before spring training commences. If Tropeano hits no snags in the recovery process during the offseason, he could enter the spring with a legitimate chance to win a rotation spot.