Angels' Nick Tropeano: Aiming to pitch in fall instructional league
Tropeano (elbow) said he's hopeful to resume pitching in games during the Angels' fall instructional league, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery last August, Tropeano was cleared to resume mound work last month, but the Angels have seemingly dismissed the possibility of the right-hander pitching in the majors or for a minor-league affiliate during the 2017 campaign. Waiting to pitch until instructional league will afford Tropeano more time to regain some velocity and the luxury of facing hitters in a more controlled game setting, while also allowing the Angels to get a better sense of how he's recovered from the major arm surgery before spring training commences. If Tropeano hits no snags in the recovery process during the offseason, he could enter the spring with a legitimate chance to win a rotation spot.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Will throw off mound Monday•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Rehab going well, 2017 return still unlikely•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Taken off DL on Tuesday•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Will require Tommy John surgery•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...