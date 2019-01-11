Angels' Nick Tropeano: Avoids arbitration
Tropeano signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Angels on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Tropeano started 14 games in 2018, posting a 4.74 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 64:31 K:BB across 76 frames. Although he should be ready to go by Opening Day, Tropeano may be limited at the beginning of spring training due to a shoulder injury suffered last year.
