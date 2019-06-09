Angels' Nick Tropeano: Back with big club
The Angels recalled Tropeano from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Though he's mostly worked as starter in parts of four seasons with the Angels, Tropeano will be on hand in a long-relief role initially as he moves back to the big club. He'll provide a fresh arm behind Sunday's starter, Jose Suarez, who could have a short leash as he always makes his way up from Triple-A. Over six outings with Salt Lake spanning 28.1 innings, Tropeano posted a 6.67 ERA and 1.53 WHIP.
