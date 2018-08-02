Tropeano (4-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Angels fell 7-2 to the Rays, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

He threw only 56 of 95 pitches for strikes as Tropeano walked multiple batters for the fourth straight start, and got tagged for at least four runs for the fourth time in his last five starts. The rough stretch has inflated his ERA over a full run to 4.94, making him a difficult pitcher to roster in most fantasy formats. Tropeano will try to turn things around Monday at home against the Tigers.