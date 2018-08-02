Angels' Nick Tropeano: Can't find plate in loss to Rays
Tropeano (4-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Angels fell 7-2 to the Rays, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.
He threw only 56 of 95 pitches for strikes as Tropeano walked multiple batters for the fourth straight start, and got tagged for at least four runs for the fourth time in his last five starts. The rough stretch has inflated his ERA over a full run to 4.94, making him a difficult pitcher to roster in most fantasy formats. Tropeano will try to turn things around Monday at home against the Tigers.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Serves up five taters, still gets win•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Takes loss in return from DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lined up for Saturday's start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Slated for another rehab start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Nearing return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...