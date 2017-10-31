Tropeano (elbow) finished his throwing program without any setbacks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tropeano is slowly making progress, as he continues to rehab following Tommy John surgery in August of 2016. The next step for the right-hander will be to face live hitters before spring training begins. Tropeano had success at the major-league level prior to his injury, posting a 3.56 ERA in 13 starts, and barring any major setbacks, he'll be looking to compete for a spot in the rotation come February.