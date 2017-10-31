Angels' Nick Tropeano: Completes throwing program
Tropeano (elbow) finished his throwing program without any setbacks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Tropeano is slowly making progress, as he continues to rehab following Tommy John surgery in August of 2016. The next step for the right-hander will be to face live hitters before spring training begins. Tropeano had success at the major-league level prior to his injury, posting a 3.56 ERA in 13 starts, and barring any major setbacks, he'll be looking to compete for a spot in the rotation come February.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Aiming to pitch in fall instructional league•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Will throw off mound Monday•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Rehab going well, 2017 return still unlikely•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Taken off DL on Tuesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...