Angels' Nick Tropeano: Confirmed for Saturday
Tropeano (shoulder) said that he would return from the 10-day disabled list to start the Angels' game Saturday against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Tropeano threw two bullpen sessions this week without incident, so he'll be able to come off the DL in the minimum amount of time after he was briefly sidelined with shoulder inflammation. Given that Tropeano was able to throw throughout his stint on the DL, it's not expected that he'll face any limitations with his pitch count in his return to action. The 27-year-old righty carries a 3.42 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 23.2 innings on the season.
