Tropeano pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four as the primary pitcher in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

It was the first major league appearance of the season for Tropeano, and he was able to keep things even, allowing the Angels to win with a two-run single by Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning. Tropeano's role with the Angels is not currently defined, but he's most likely to serve in long relief.