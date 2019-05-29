Tropeano pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four as the primary pitcher in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

It was the first major league appearance of the season for Tropeano, and he was able to keep things even, allowing the Angels to win with a two-run single by Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning. Tropeano's role with the Angels is not currently defined, but he's most likely to serve in long relief.

More News
Our Latest Stories