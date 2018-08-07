Tropeano was lifted from Monday's start against the Tigers due to right shoulder tightness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Tropeano was pulled from the game after allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four across five innings, and he left the ballgame in line for the win. Given his history with shoulder injuries, this could be cause for concern. More information on the severity of the injury should be released after further evaluation.