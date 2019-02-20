Angels' Nick Tropeano: Eyes return to mound work
Tropeano (shoulder) threw from 100 feet Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tropeano isn't expected to be ready by Opening Day due to a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury, but it seems like he's still making steady progress in his recovery program. The hope is that the right-hander can return to mound work in two-and-a-half weeks before getting back to game action in five weeks. Tropeano is also reportedly tweaking his mechanics a bit in an effort to prevent another setback from occurring.
