Angels' Nick Tropeano: Feels good after long toss session
Tropeano (shoulder) participated in long toss Sunday, setting up a potential bullpen session over the next few days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Tropeano threw up to 110 feet with fellow injured starter Tyler Skaggs (groin), and both starters appear to be on track to return before season's end. The Halos should provide a clearer timetable for the 28-year-old's return after a projected bullpen session this week. Tropeano figures to slot back in the rotation once he is activated from the DL.
