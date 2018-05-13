Tropeano allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Saturday.

Making his return from a shoulder injury, Tropeano threw 87 pitches. He wasn't dominant by any stretch, inducing a mere four swinging strikes, but he's been good enough in five starts this season to warrant a long look in the Angels' six-man rotation. Tropeano lines up for a favorable home matchup against the Rays next week.