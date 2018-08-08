Angels' Nick Tropeano: Heads to disabled list
Tropeano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation.
Tropeano exited Monday's start against the Tigers after five innings with what was originally described as right shoulder tightness. The 27-year-old spent a month on the disabled list from mid-June to mid-July with shoulder inflammation, but it's unclear how severe the issue is this time around. Tropeano will be eligible to come off the disabled list Aug. 16 at Texas if healthy.
