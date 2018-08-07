Angels' Nick Tropeano: Hopeful to make next start
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said after Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers that he's hopeful Tropeano (shoulder) will be able to make his next scheduled start, which would fall Sunday against the Athletics, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Tropeano cruised through five one-hit innings and picked up the win in the series opener with Detroit, but was forced to exit prematurely after experiencing right shoulder tightness. Though it's same injury that previously resulted in a pair of trips to the disabled list earlier in the season, Tropeano latest setback doesn't appear to be quite as severe and an MRI hasn't been scheduled. The Angels will likely have Tropeano rest for a couple of days before he attempts to throw again later in the week. If that goes well, Tropeano could take the hill Sunday on five days' rest.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Exits outing with shoulder tightness•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Can't find plate in loss to Rays•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Serves up five taters, still gets win•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Takes loss in return from DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lined up for Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart