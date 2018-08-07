Angels manager Mike Scioscia said after Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers that he's hopeful Tropeano (shoulder) will be able to make his next scheduled start, which would fall Sunday against the Athletics, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Tropeano cruised through five one-hit innings and picked up the win in the series opener with Detroit, but was forced to exit prematurely after experiencing right shoulder tightness. Though it's same injury that previously resulted in a pair of trips to the disabled list earlier in the season, Tropeano latest setback doesn't appear to be quite as severe and an MRI hasn't been scheduled. The Angels will likely have Tropeano rest for a couple of days before he attempts to throw again later in the week. If that goes well, Tropeano could take the hill Sunday on five days' rest.