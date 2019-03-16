Angels' Nick Tropeano: Increases throwing distance
Tropeano (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 180 feet this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
With Tropeano's shoulder apparently responding well to the long-toss sessions, he said he'll be ready to take the mound Tuesday for an all-fastball bullpen session. Since he still hasn't faced hitters this spring, Tropeano is likely on track to join Andrew Heaney (elbow) on the Angels' injured list to begin the season. Those expected absences will pave the way for two of Jaime Barria, Felix Pena and Dillon Peters to break camp as members of the rotation.
