Tropeano (1-1) got the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings, striking out three and walking two.

Tropeano impressed with 6.2 shutout innings against the Royals after getting called up from Triple-A before his first start of the season but he couldn't follow up with a similar effort against the Red Sox. Boston's lineup is tough on a lot of pitchers, so it's possible this outing was a symptom of the tough matchup. His start against the Astros next Wednesday doesn't exactly afford him a break in that department, however, so consider a Tropeano a high-risk streaming option for that contest.