Tropeano (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Tropeano's shoulder has been bothering him for awhile, so the Angels opted to shut him down in order to allow the soreness to subside before it potentially got worse. He'll be eligible to come off the disabled list May 12, and the Angels are hoping 10 days will be enough time for him to get over the ailment. A replacement for Tropeano in the rotation has yet to be announced, but Jaime Barria is one of the leading candidates. Ryan Schimpf was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move.