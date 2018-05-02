Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lands on DL
Tropeano (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Tropeano's shoulder has been bothering him for awhile, so the Angels opted to shut him down in order to allow the soreness to subside before it potentially got worse. He'll be eligible to come off the disabled list May 12, and the Angels are hoping 10 days will be enough time for him to get over the ailment. A replacement for Tropeano in the rotation has yet to be announced, but Jaime Barria is one of the leading candidates. Ryan Schimpf was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Yields just one hit in no-decision•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Struggles against Astros•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Knocked around by Red Sox•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Shuts down Royals in major-league return•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...