Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lined up for Saturday's start
Tropeano (shoulder) will take the hill against Houston on Saturday.
Tropeano has been on the 10-day DL since June 15 due to right shoulder inflammation. The 27-year-old was able to make a second rehab start with High-A Inland Empire on Saturday, and didn't experience any physical issues, though he did allow three runs (two earned) on seven hits across four innings of work. Through 10 starts for the Angles this year, he's logged a 4.83 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.
