Tropeano (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

Tropeano received a PRP injection in his shoulder last week and was already finished for the season, so this was just a procedural move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. How the shoulder responds to the injection will help determine whether the 28-year-old to address the right shoulder inflammation he's been battling since early August.

