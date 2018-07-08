Angels' Nick Tropeano: Nearing return from DL
Tropeano (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Tropeano stated he felt good during his first rehab outing Saturday at High-A Inland Empire, during which he covered five scoreless innings and gave up two hits and no walks. He said he feels ready to return from the disabled list, but the Angels will assess how Tropeano's shoulder is feeling following the mound session before deciding his next step. The 27-year-old, who has been on the shelf since June 15, could enter the Angels rotation as soon as Thursday against the Mariners.
