Angels' Nick Tropeano: Not expected back from DL this week
Tropeano (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible to start Friday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
In addition to Tropeano, Tyler Skaggs (groin) was moved to the DL last week and will be forced to miss at least one start. As a result, the Angels will require spot starters Thursday and Friday for the first two games of the series with Texas, with few options at the organization's disposal. Taylor Cole took the hill Sunday against the Athletics in place of the injured Tropeano, covering 1.1 innings and giving up three runs as part of a "bullpen game."
