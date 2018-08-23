Angels' Nick Tropeano: Not ready to return
Tropeano (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, and his return date from the disabled list is currently uncertain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Tropeano landed on the disabled list Aug. 7 with right shoulder inflammation, and his lack of activity makes an imminent return unlikely. The club hasn't provided a timetable for the 27-year-old's return, but he figures to slot back into an ailing Halos' rotation once he is deemed healthy, assuming that time comes before season's end.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Not expected back from DL this week•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Hopeful to make next start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Exits outing with shoulder tightness•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Can't find plate in loss to Rays•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Serves up five taters, still gets win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...