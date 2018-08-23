Tropeano (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, and his return date from the disabled list is currently uncertain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tropeano landed on the disabled list Aug. 7 with right shoulder inflammation, and his lack of activity makes an imminent return unlikely. The club hasn't provided a timetable for the 27-year-old's return, but he figures to slot back into an ailing Halos' rotation once he is deemed healthy, assuming that time comes before season's end.