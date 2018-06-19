Tropeano (shoulder) hasn't been cleared to begin a throwing program since being placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Avery Yang of MLB.com reports.

Tropeano continues to receive therapy for the right shoulder inflammation he first developed coming out of his June 10 start. The Angels won't have a firm timetable for Tropeano's return until he's able to resume baseball activities, but based on where he's currently at in his recovery, it seems likely that he'll miss more than two turns through the rotation.