Tropeano was officially recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Tuesday's game at Oakland.

Tropeano joins the Angels and will serve as the primary pitcher Tuesday behind opener Cam Bedrosian. The 28-year-old struggled over five starts with Salt Lake this season, posting a 7.66 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories