Tropeano has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Friday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tropeano was rumored to be a candidate to take the hill Friday, and the Angels made the news official a few hours before first pitch. He hasn't found success through two appearances in the big leagues this season, surrendering eight runs (five homers) while fanning seven over 8.2 innings of work, though he'll aim to turn things around following his promotion.