Tropeano was put on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.

The Angels have yet to release information on the severity of Tropeano's injury or an expected timetable but it looks like the right-hander will require an extended period of time on the DL after getting hit pretty hard during his two starts this month. Over 10 appearances this season, he has posted a 4.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories