Angels' Nick Tropeano: Promotion on tap
Tropeano is the top candidate to start Friday against the Orioles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tropeano is the Angels' most rested starter on the 40-man roster following a 10-8 loss over 16 innings Thursday in which 10 different pitchers made appearances. The 28-year-old last started July 20 for Triple-A Salt Lake and allowed six runs in 3.2 innings. He is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA in five starts since his being demoted June 10. Parker Bridwell, who is scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Salt Lake, is another option but he is not on the 40-man roster.
