Angels' Nick Tropeano: Quiets Blue Jays for second win
Tropeano (2-3) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 7.1 innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
The lone blemish came on Dwight Smith Jr. homer in the sixth inning. It was a nice bounce-back performance after Tropeano failed to make it out of the third inning against Tampa Bay his last time out. His inconsistency makes him tough to trust in fantasy, but Tropeano has an appealing matchup on tap for next week (at DET). Hopefully he can keep this momentum going.
