Angels' Nick Tropeano: Ready for simulated games
Tropeano (shoulder) will head to the Angels' spring-training facility in Arizona on Sunday to begin throwing simulated games, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Tropeano's right shoulder having responded well to approximately five or six bullpen sessions, he'll move on to the next phase of his rehab by facing hitters in a controlled setting. The 28-year-old will build up to around six innings in simulated games before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, likely at some point in the second half of April. If health prevails and he fares well in the minors, Tropeano could make a case for a spot in the big-league rotation.
