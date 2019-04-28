Angels' Nick Tropeano: Reinstated and optioned
Tropeano (shoulder) was activated and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Tropeano has battled the shoulder injury since August of last season and could eventually serve as starting depth in the Angels rotation. However, with the debut of Griffin Canning and recent return of Tyler Skaggs he may find it difficult to carve out a significant and consistent role.
