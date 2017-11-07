Tropeano (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.

It was reported at the end of October that Tropeano completed his throwing program without any setbacks, so he continues to make progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery in August. With there being no DL in the offseason, Tropeano will be reinstated to the 40-man Monday, though he still has work to do in his recovery prior to the start of spring training and he'll likely return to the 60-day DL to begin 2018.