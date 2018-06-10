Tropeano (3-4) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins.

Tropeano turned in three hitless innings, but was burned by three extra-base hits, with the big blow being a first inning two-run home run by Logan Morrison. He has now allowed five earned runs in consecutive starts and has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his 10 outings this season. Despite putting together some decent statistics early in the season, his inconsistency makes him difficult to count on except in deeper leagues where innings are at a premium.