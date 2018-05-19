Tropeano (1-3) got the loss against the Rays on Friday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over 2.2 innings, striking out four and walking three as the Angels eventually fell 8-3.

Tropeano was coming off back-to-back solid outings that had lowered his ERA to 3.64 but he got knocked around by the Rays in this one to bump that mark up to 4.45 to go along with a 1.36 WHIP. His 26:15 K:BB and the 1.36 WHIP he has posted over his 157.1 career big-league suggests that the unpredictable results are likely to remain a theme with Tropeano, but he has shown the ability to be effective in individual starts, which gives him viability as a streaming option in the right matchups as long as he keeps a rotation spot.