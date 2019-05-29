Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tropeano is unavailable for a few days after firing five innings as the bulk reliever Tuesday, so the Angels opted to swap him out for a fresh arm in Jake Jewell. The 28-year-old Tropeano allowed three runs while striking out four in his 2019 big-league debut Tuesday, so he should get another chance with the Angels when another opportunity arises.

More News
Our Latest Stories