Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Tropeano will head back to the minors after getting lit up for seven runs in five innings during a spot start against the Orioles on Friday. The right-hander now owns an unsightly 9.88 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through three starts (13.2 innings) with the big club this season. Jose Rodriguez was summoned from the minors to take his place on the roster.

