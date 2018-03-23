Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

The Angels are paring down their roster in advance of Opening Day, which led to five players being sent down in this round of cuts. Tropeano had a strong spring, posting a 3.12 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 8.2 innings, but had already been considered a longshot to make the Opening Day rotation. Still, Tropeano has a strong enough track record at the major league level over the last two years to where he'll be one of the top candidates to come up should the Angels rotation incur any injuries.