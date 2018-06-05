Angels' Nick Tropeano: Serves up five runs in no-decision
Tropeano allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts through just 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against Kansas City.
For the second time in four starts, Tropeano failed to complete the fifth inning. He was shaky from the start, as he allowed runs in the first and second frames, and his night was done after he allowed a walk and a pair of doubles in the fifth. This start alone pushed Tropeano's ERA up from 3.80 to 4.35. Although he managed to keep the ball in the yard -- his main weakness over the past two years, as he has allowed 22 home runs in 21 starts since 2017 -- four of the nine hits he allowed were doubles. With a fastball that averages just 90.2 mph, Tropeano's margin for error is slim, and just wasn't precise enough Monday night. He'll make his next start Sunday in Minnesota.
