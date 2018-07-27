Angels' Nick Tropeano: Serves up five taters, still gets win
Tropeano (4-5) gave up five earned runs over 6.0 innings but still picked up the win over the White Sox on Thursday. He struck out seven and all five of his runs came off of solo homers.
It was a bizarre final line for Tropeano as the White Sox teed off on him, but he still managed to limit baserunners enough to where he avoided crooked numbers until the seventh inning. At that point, Avisail Garcia and Daniel Palka launched moon shots measuring over 430 feet apiece and Nicky Delmonico finished him off with a homer to right. Tropeano had been susceptible to the longball coming into Thursday with a 1.4 HR/9 rate, but he hadn't been teed off on to this extent in any of his 11 starts prior. He'll look to shake off the longball issues in his next turn in the rotation which is expected to come Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Takes loss in return from DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lined up for Saturday's start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Slated for another rehab start•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Nearing return from DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Starting rehab assignment over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.