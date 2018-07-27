Tropeano (4-5) gave up five earned runs over 6.0 innings but still picked up the win over the White Sox on Thursday. He struck out seven and all five of his runs came off of solo homers.

It was a bizarre final line for Tropeano as the White Sox teed off on him, but he still managed to limit baserunners enough to where he avoided crooked numbers until the seventh inning. At that point, Avisail Garcia and Daniel Palka launched moon shots measuring over 430 feet apiece and Nicky Delmonico finished him off with a homer to right. Tropeano had been susceptible to the longball coming into Thursday with a 1.4 HR/9 rate, but he hadn't been teed off on to this extent in any of his 11 starts prior. He'll look to shake off the longball issues in his next turn in the rotation which is expected to come Wednesday in Tampa Bay.