Angels' Nick Tropeano: Should return Saturday
Tropeano (shoulder) will be activated Saturday provided his bullpen session Thursday goes well, the Orange County Register reports.
Tropeano has been on the disabled list with a shoulder inflammation. He had a bullpen session Tuesday and should need just one more before returning to action on the first day he's eligible to do so. If all goes well, he'll start Saturday against the Twins.
